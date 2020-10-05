The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the albums chart is turning into a battle between rock legends.
Queen + Adam Lambert have taken an early lead with their Live Around The World live album, which has sold 13,845 copies to date. Its nearest challenger is Oasis' classic 1995 album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which has moved 10,659 units with the help of the release of a 25th anniversary vinyl edition.
Bon Jovi's latest LP 2020 is ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now