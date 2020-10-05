The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the albums chart is turning into a battle between rock legends.

Queen + Adam Lambert have taken an early lead with their Live Around The World live album, which has sold 13,845 copies to date. Its nearest challenger is Oasis' classic 1995 album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which has moved 10,659 units with the help of the release of a 25th anniversary vinyl edition.

Bon Jovi's latest LP 2020 is ...