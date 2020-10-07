Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Queen + Adam Lambert move clear at the albums peak

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Oct 7th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Queen + Adam Lambert have extended their lead over Oasis in the battle for the albums crown.

Live Around The World has moved 17,266 copies to the 12,695 sold by (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which has been bolstered by a 25th anniversary vinyl special edition.

Elsewhere, Blackpink are on the march at No.3 with The Album (9,363 sales), which has edged ahead of Bon Jovi's 2020 (No.4, 8,547 sales), ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020