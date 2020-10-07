The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Queen + Adam Lambert have extended their lead over Oasis in the battle for the albums crown.

Live Around The World has moved 17,266 copies to the 12,695 sold by (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which has been bolstered by a 25th anniversary vinyl special edition.

Elsewhere, Blackpink are on the march at No.3 with The Album (9,363 sales), which has edged ahead of Bon Jovi's 2020 (No.4, 8,547 sales), ...