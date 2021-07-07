Your site will load in 16 seconds
Queen's Greatest Hits could hit No.1 for first time in 40 years

Ben Homewood

Wednesday, Jul 7th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Queen are closing in on a No.1 finish in the albums chart.

The legendary band’s Greatest Hits set has been reissued for its 40th anniversary, and could return to top spot for the first time in four decades. However, with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour may yet catch up. Former No.1 Sour has 10,633 sales so far and is ahead of Jack Savoretti’s Europiana (4,052 ...

