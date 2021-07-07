The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Queen are closing in on a No.1 finish in the albums chart.

The legendary band’s Greatest Hits set has been reissued for its 40th anniversary, and could return to top spot for the first time in four decades. However, with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour may yet catch up. Former No.1 Sour has 10,633 sales so far and is ahead of Jack Savoretti’s Europiana (4,052 ...