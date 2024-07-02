Rachel Chinouriri to perform at Ladies Who Rock 2024

Breakthrough star Rachel Chinouriri will perform as a special guest at the annual Ladies Who Rock lunch in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ladies Who Rock aims to bring together influential and inspirational people from across the creative industries for an afternoon of food, entertainment and networking. The event raises essential funds for young people with cancer and highlights the important mission of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Last year’s sell-out event raised £43,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

2024’s lunch takes place on Tuesday, July 9 (12.30pm-5.pm) at London’s M Restaurant. It is hosted by comedian Miss Rory and radio presenter Sophie K.

Ticket buyers will enjoy a drinks reception and three-course meal, as well as an opportunity to enter a raffle and bid for a range of prizes at the special charity auction.

Final tables are available now – see full details and ticket links at the event site here.

Any businesses or individuals who would like to donate an item or experience to the auction can contact: specialevents@teenagecancertrust.org.

Ladies Who Rock was founded in 2021 by Angie Jenkison, CEO of the Graham Wylie Foundation and music consultant to Teenage Cancer Trust; Sammy Andrews, founder & CEO, Deviate Digital; Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Foundation; and Vanessa Bakewell, Meta’s global client partner - movies & music.

Sponsors for 2024’s lunch include Live Nation, M Restaurant and American Airlines.