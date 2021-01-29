Rag'N'Bone Man announces new album Life By Misadventure

Rag‘N’Bone Man has announced details of the follow-up to his million-selling debut album Human.

Three years after he became the fastest-selling male artist of the last decade, Rory Graham has revealed that his new album will be titled Life By Misadventure.

With an April 23 release via Columbia, it marks the return of a landmark British breakthrough act. Its lead single, All You Ever Wanted, is out now.

The new album was written and recorded in Nashville with Graham co-producing alongside Mike Elizondo Eminem, 50 Cent, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette) and Ben Jackson-Cook, his longtime musical director and band member.



The album was recorded live with a band including Graham, Jackson-Cook, bassist Bill Banwell, backing singer and Desri Ramus, drummer Daru Jones and guitarist Wendy Melvoin, who played with Prince & The Revolution. Closing track Old Habits was recorded in Graham’s garage at home in the UK.



Rag‘N’Bone Man said: “We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around. Too often, how I’d done things before, was that we’d written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we’d use on the album. This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music.”

BRIT and Ivor Novello award winner Rag‘N’Bone Man was named Music Week’s Breakthrough Artist Of The Year in 2017. Revisit his On The Radar interview from 2016 here.

The Human album topped the charts with 117,101 sales in its first week. It currently has 1,251,691 sales, according to the Official Charts Company. The titular lead single has 2,176,902.

PHOTO: Fiona Garden