Ramz climbs back into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

In its 135th week in the chart, British rapper Ramz has climbed back into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 with hit single Barking. Moving 84-12, the track is the highest climber this week. Could we see it hit the Top 10 next week?

In the Top 5: Nea remains at No.1 with Some Say, Zoe Wees’ Control is at No.2, No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things rises to No.3, 220 Kid and Gracey climb to No.4 with Don’t Need Love and Alfie Templeman takes the No.5 spot with Happiness In Liquid Form.

Elsewhere in the chart, Merol and Mickey debut with Je Vais Vite (No.14) and Wrap It Up (No.16) respectively.