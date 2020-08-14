Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ramz climbs back into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

August 14th 2020 at 12:00PM
Ramz climbs back into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

In its 135th week in the chart, British rapper Ramz has climbed back into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 with hit single Barking. Moving 84-12, the track is the highest climber this week. Could we see it hit the Top 10 next week?

In the Top 5: Nea remains at No.1 with Some Say, Zoe Wees’ Control is at No.2, No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things rises to No.3, 220 Kid and Gracey climb to No.4 with Don’t Need Love and Alfie Templeman takes the No.5 spot with Happiness In Liquid Form.

Elsewhere in the chart, Merol and Mickey debut with Je Vais Vite (No.14) and Wrap It Up (No.16) respectively.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 45 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 15 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 4 24 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 8 18 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
5 7 19 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
6 3 17 S1mba Rover GB
7 15 6 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
8 9 29 Victor Leksell Svag SE
9 13 10 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
10 12 6 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
11 11 22 Anna Bando IT
12 84 135 Ramz Barking GB
13 18 3 Alex Kapranos feat. Clara Luciani Summer Wine GB
14 0 1 Merol Je Vais Vite NL
15 16 10 Apache 207 Boot DE
16 0 1 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
17 5 119 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
18 33 12 AngÃ¨le Tu me regardes BE
19 14 3 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
20 23 6 Apache 207 BlÃ¤ulich DE
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020