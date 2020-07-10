Ramz soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

London rapper Ramz has flown back into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 this week with his hit single Barking. The track is the highest climber moving 80-16, marking its 130th week in the chart.

Alfie Templeman has debuted in the Top 20 this week with his brand new track Obvious Guy, while Nea yet again holds the No.1 spot with Some Say for the eighth consecutive week.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: S1mba stays at No.2 with Rover, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things climbs back up to No.3, Zoe Wees’ Control drops to No.4 and Kim Petras’ Malibu rises to No.5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.