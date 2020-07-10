Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Ramz soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

July 10th 2020 at 12:00PM
Ramz soars into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

London rapper Ramz has flown back into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 this week with his hit single Barking. The track is the highest climber moving 80-16, marking its 130th week in the chart.

Alfie Templeman has debuted in the Top 20 this week with his brand new track Obvious Guy, while Nea yet again holds the No.1 spot with Some Say for the eighth consecutive week.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: S1mba stays at No.2 with Rover, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things climbs back up to No.3, Zoe Wees’ Control drops to No.4 and Kim Petras’ Malibu rises to No.5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 40 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 12 S1mba Rover GB
3 4 19 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 3 10 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 6 9 Kim Petras Malibu DE
6 8 18 Millie Turner Jungle GB
7 5 8 Inhaler Falling In IE
8 10 14 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
9 7 24 Victor Leksell Svag SE
10 9 24 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
11 11 24 Ilira Royalty DE
12 15 12 Declan J Donovan Fighting With Myself GB
13 15 9 Aluna Body Pump GB
14 23 17 Anna Bando IT
15 36 14 EOB Olympik GB
16 80 130 Ramz Barking GB
17 12 114 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
18 0 1 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
19 16 2 Delilah Montagu Version Of Me GB
20 21 5 Juanfran Como Llora ES
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020