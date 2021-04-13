Ray Blk, Young T & Bugsey, Ghetts and IAMDDB to play Apprentice Nation livestream

BRITs nominees Young T & Bugsey, Ghetts, IAMDDB and Ray Blk will be performing live on April 22 with Apprentice Nation, supported by BT.

The free-to-watch concert will be broadcast on the platform’s YouTube channel with the artists also sharing their career stories, motivational tips and networking advice in on demand video content.

Apprentice Nation, supported by BT, is a career training platform that uses the power of music to inspire 16-24-year-olds, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. The accessible, gamified content gives participants the opportunity to earn credits whilst they learn and exchange them for exclusive rewards such as England Football Shirts, Beats by Dre headphones, Puma merchandise, Samsung phones or a video hangout with one of the artists from the live show.

Stephen Greene, CEO RockCorps & Producer of Apprentice Nation, said: “Visibility is mission critical. Our premise is that young people need to see it to believe it; pics or it didn’t happen. Apprentice Nation sits at the cross-section of entertainment and education, working with music artists, experts and partners to showcase opportunities available to young people today and giving youth a chance to explore through accessible formats that they will both seek out and enjoy. We are thrilled that Ghetts, Young T and Bugsey, Ray Blk and IAMDDB are joining us this spring; entertaining and inspiring youth after such a challenging year.”

Participants can discover career pathways and job opportunities through on-demand videos, mentor sessions, webinars and Q&A sessions. Over 60 industry leaders and experts have already engaged with the platform, including record label executives, music agents, radio and TV presenters as well as tech entrepreneurs. This spring, Apprentice Nation introduces new topics around wellbeing, pregnancy during job hunting, starting a business and finding work with a criminal record, along with critical CV, interview and networking tips.

According to a statement, Apprentice Nation works with artists who can speak authentically to their audience, harnessing the power of their music and message to engage with young people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Ghetts said: “In a time where individuality is underrated, I feel it’s important to encourage young people to be themselves, after all they are next in line to carry the responsibility of changing the world. I can’t wait to perform for Apprentice Nation on April 22. I believe in being fearless and seizing every opportunity that’s for you.

I’m proud to be working to level the playing field, not just in the music industry but in career and life journeys, whatever path people choose Ray Blk

Ray Blk said: “I’m beyond excited to be working with Apprentice Nation to raise awareness of the diverse paths that anyone, no matter their background or gender, can access today. Coming from an underprivileged background myself in a council home with a single parent pushed me to be my best and made me determined to create a better future for myself and I want young women, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds like myself to have those opportunities too. I’m proud to be working to level the playing field, not just in the music industry but in career and life journeys, whatever path people choose.”

IAMDDB said: “I’m proud to be joining Apprentice Nation and supporting learning opportunities for everyone. It’s been tough for all this year but especially those from underrepresented backgrounds who lack visibility and positive role models in the workforce. It’s really important that people have the confidence and belief to put themselves out there. Apprentice Nation helps people from all communities and backgrounds build the skills to do this. I’m looking forward to sharing my music, sharing the love and supporting people through whatever challenging times they’re going through. Positive vibes to lift others is what I’m all about; and to never stop learning.”

Previous Apprentice Nation shows have engaged thousands of young people from across the UK and supported them to build skills for work and life.

With a community of 6,500, and produced by RockCorps and Multiverse, the platform aims to highlight alternatives to university, such as apprenticeships, that young people might not have otherwise considered. So far, 85% of Apprentice Nation participants have gained at least one new work-ready skill and 75% reported an increase in confidence for themselves and their future.