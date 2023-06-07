Raye among final wave of confirmed O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023 winners

Nordoff And Robbins has revealed the final set of artists to win a O2 Silver Clef Award at the upcoming ceremony on Friday, June 30.

The artists will receive their awards at the music industry lunch and ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on June 30.

Raye will receive the Live Nation Best Female Award, while rock duo Nova Twins will take home the Amazon Music Innovation Award.

Raye said: "I’m excited to receive this incredible award for Best Female! I hope it encourages other artists to be fearless and persevere in their craft. I?can't?wait to attend the O2 Silver Clef Awards with my fellow artists and celebrate the fantastic work that?Nordoff?and Robbins does – using music to empower people across the country.”

Nova Twins said: “We're honoured to be receiving this innovation award! We have always embraced the parts of ourselves that were different, putting this into our music and we are just so happy that it speaks to people, hopefully encouraging a new generation to chase their own unique sound. This award is for everyone who’s tearing down boundaries and setting their own path. Massive love to?Nordoff and Robbins?for breaking barriers with?their work, connecting people through the power of music.”

Jazz singer-songwriter Gregory Porter will win the AEG Presents Best Male Award, and Adam Lambert will pick up the Raymond Weil International Award. N-Dubz will be honoured with the ASM Global Best Group Award.

The winning artists will join the previously announced award recipients including Stormzy (the flagship O2 Silver Clef award), Wet Leg (New Music Award), Biffy Clyro (Best Live Act), Ayanna Witter-Johnson (Classical Award).

Neneh Cherry will receive Outstanding Achievement and Mark King of Level 42 will be presented with the Icon Award.

The event – now in its 46th year – will raise vital funds for Nordoff And Robbins to support a wide range of children and adults. Since 1976, the awards have raised £12 million for Nordoff and Robbins’ vital music therapy services. Last year’s event raised more than £750,000 for the charity.

