Raye, J Hus, Shygirl & more shortlisted for Mercury Prize 2023

Raye, J Hus and Shygirl are among the 12 artists to have been shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize with FreeNow 2023.

The list of albums was revealed today (July 27) and as well as Raye’s My 21st Century Blues, J Hus’ Beautiful And Brutal Yard and Shygirl’s Nymph, includes albums by Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Ezra Collective and Olivia Dean.

The full list is as follows:

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum - False Lankum

Loyle Carner - Hugo

Olivia Dean - Messy

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl - Nymph

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

The winner will be chosen by this year’s judging panel, which was revealed yesterday. BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music head Jeff Smith reprises his role as panel chair.

The prize will be handed out at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on Thursday, September 7 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. As ever, the show will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists.

Broadcast partner BBC Music will offer coverage of the event across TV, radio, online and social media.

Bowers & Wilkins continues as long-term audio partner of the event, while The Kraken and 1800 Tequila are the official drinks partners.

Last year, after being rearranged following the death of The Queen, the Prize was won by Little Simz for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.