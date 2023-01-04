Your site will load in 16 seconds
Raye pushes for first No.1 with Escapism

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jan 4th 2023 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Raye could be in line for her first ever No.1 single.

Taking advantage of the end of the Christmas rush, Raye’s Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) has sold 27,611 copies so far this week, shooting 13-1 in the process. The rest of the Top 5 jump even further, with Sza’s Kill Bill rising 32-2 with 16,023 sales and Central Cee’s Let Go shooting 31-1 with 14,892. Rema’s Calm Down ...

