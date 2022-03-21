RCA and Since '93 score Top 10 breakthrough with UK singer-songwriter Cat Burns

Cat Burns has spoken to Music Week about TikTok success and her partnership with RCA and Since ’93.

Burns has scored a Top 10 breakthrough with her single Go. The track climbed from No.19 to No.10 with sales up 35.4% week-on-week to 20,463, according to the Official Charts Company. After four weeks of strong gains, its total sales to date stand at 122,533.

The singer-songwriter from Streatham is now likely to get a further boost after dropping a new video.



Go has been a viral hit, with combined content around the track gaining over 564 million views on TikTok. The global platform had the first look for the music video for Go on TikTok LIVE. The full music video drop on TikTok LIVE was a Sony Music UK first.

“TikTok has been so helpful in helping me share my music,” Cat Burns told Music Week. “It can definitely fast-track songs you never expected to blow up, and really helps state your case with labels and management. You just can’t deny the numbers, basically.”

The single has now reached 24 million global streams on Spotify, where Burns has 5.1 million monthly listeners. Go has secured playlist placements across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music worldwide.

Burns, a BRIT School graduate, praised her team at RCA and Since '93 for supporting her vision.

“I’m loving it so far, I feel really listened to at my label,” she said. “Because of the following I’ve amassed I think they’re trusting my vision for myself. It’s been good to learn how the music business works – I’m super-nosy and like to know everything that’s going on.”

Burns has enlisted Irish DJ duo Nervous Freaks and Northampton producer Goddard to introduce Go to the electronic space with their respective deep house and drum & bass reworkings. She has also shared a stripped-back piano version of Go.

Her live career is also taking off with a debut appearance at The Great Escape in Brighton in May, followed by sold-out shows at London’s Omeara (May 24-25) and The Deaf Institute in Manchester (May 26). Burns will support Mae Muller on her UK tour.

A new EP, Emotionally Unavailable, will be released in April.

See our Making Waves feature on Cat Burns in the new edition of Music Week.