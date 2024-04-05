RCA leaders salute Beyoncé as Cowboy Carter secures the biggest weekly sale of 2024 so far

Beyoncé has made a number of chart achievements with new album Cowboy Carter (RCA), including the albums, singles and airplay triple.

The country-flavoured eighth studio album from the US superstar debuted at No.1 in the UK with consumption of 39,990 units (3,660 CDs, 6,092 vinyl albums, 3,846 digital downloads and 26,392 sales-equivalent streams), according to the Official Charts Company.

That chart result is the highest weekly sale of 2024 so far, 595 units ahead of the self-titled Liam Gallagher & John Squire album. It is the biggest weekly total since Take That’s This Life opened with 116,163 sales in November 2023.

Cowboy Carter is the first country album by a Black artist to top the main album chart. Beyoncé is also the first artist ever to achieve a UK chart double with a country album and country single. As well as securing the official singles chart No.1 this week with Texas Hold Em, the country track is at the summit on Radiomonitor's airplay chart.

Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em returned to the singles chart summit for a fifth non-consecutive week. It was the most streamed track of the week with 5.5 million streams. Consumption of Texas Hold ‘Em was up 29.39% to a four-week high of 58,576 chart units. It has to-date consumption of 425,751 units.

Stacey Tang and Glyn Aikins, co-Presidents, RCA UK, said: "Delivering single, album and airplay No.1s this week (for the first time since 2003) is the most appropriate way we can celebrate the artistry of a cultural icon who continues to push boundaries.

"Beyoncé has three singles in the UK Top 10 for the first time ever today and has shown, yet again, that she can innovate with impact.

"The team in the UK and globally have run a stellar campaign with the gifts we’ve been given on Cowboy Carter. We are super proud to have been a part of this epic story."

This is the first chart double for Beyoncé since the album Dangerously In Love and the single Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) reached the summit in 2003.

The release of the new album also delivered a Top 10 singles result for the cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene (No.8, 31,884 sales) and Miley Cyrus collaboration II Most Wanted (No.9, 28,739 sales).

Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s fifth No.1 album as a solo artist. She also reached the summit with Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001.

Martin Talbot, chief executive officer, Official Charts, said: “In a career of huge achievements, congratulations to Beyoncé on securing a slew of UK chart records with her country single and album this week, underlining her position as one of the world’s most groundbreaking musical artists.”