Rebecca Ferguson, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and Phil Manzanera in King's Birthday Honours list

The King’s Birthday Honours List 2024 has been published and includes a number of artists and music industry figures.

Singer, songwriter and music industry campaigner Rebecca Ferguson (pictured) is awarded the MBE for services to the music industry.

Ferguson, a former X Factor contestant, has been vocal about her experience as a woman in the music industry. She appeared at the Misogyny In Music Inquiry in Parliament and has met with government ministers as part of her campaign to bring about a safer environment for artists and songwriters.

Following her campaigning, Ferguson welcomed the launch of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) last autumn. CIISA’s remit is to help prevent and tackle bullying and harassment.

Ferguson, who is also a board director at the Ivors Academy, received the Keychange Inspiration Award in 2022.

Simon Le Bon is also recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours. The Duran Duran frontman is being honoured with an MBE for services to music and charity.

The veteran band have remained relevant after four decades and continued to grow their touring business in recent years. They play a UK exclusive headline performance at Latitude Festival next month. It follows UK arena shows in 2023, a headline performance at BST Hyde Park in 2022 and, in the same year, high-profile appearances at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Duran Duran secured their 12th Top 10 album with Danse Macabre last year. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022.

Speaking to Music Week last year, Duran Duran manager Wendy Laister said of Simon Le Bon: “He is, for sure, the nicest front person that I have ever worked with. He’s charming, funny, extremely well-read and has an encyclopaedic knowledge about such a broad range of things.”

Other notable recipients in the Honours list include musician and producer Phil Manzanera, who has been recognised with an OBE for services to music.

As well as being lead guitarist in Roxy Music, Manzanera has released multiple solo albums and collaborations. His production work includes albums by Pink Floyd and David Gilmour.

Liz Pemberton-Mitchell of Boney M is recognised with an MBE. Boney M continue to tour and have seen viral moments on TikTok.

An MBE also goes to M-People singer Heather Small for her voluntary and charity work.

In the live sector, Alexandra Palace CEO Emma Dagnes is awarded an OBE for services to heritage.

Giles Cooper, CEO of GCE Live, receives an OBE for services to entertainment and charity. Cooper is also chairman of the Royal Variety Performance.

GCE Live promtes outdoor concerts under the brand Heritage Live, in the grounds of stately homes such as Kenwood House, Audley End House and the Englefield Estate in Berkshire. In 2023, the promoter began an exclusive contract for staging shows in the grounds of the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the OBE and look forward to continuing my work in the entertainment and charity world for many years to come,” said Cooper.

Gordon Mac, founder of Kiss FM and Mi-Soul Radio, receives the MBE for services to music.

Also for services to music, composer and conductor Dr John Rutter is recognised with a knighthood.