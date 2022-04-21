Rebecca Ferguson to received Keychange Inspiration Award at Sound City+ conference

Rebecca Ferguson is to be honoured at the Sound City+ conference this month.

The singer, songwriter, campaigner and Ivors Academy director will receive the Keychange Inspiration Award in her home city of Liverpool. Sound City is the lead UK festival partner for Keychange, the initiative for gender equality in the music industry.

The conference takes place on April 29 as part of the Sound City line-up. The festival is on April 30-May 1.

Rebecca Ferguson has been actively campaigning for a safer environment for artists and songwriters, including collaborating with Creative UK and DCMS on visible codes of conduct and independent support.

At Sound City+ 2022, Rebecca Ferguson will also appear at an In Conversation With event.

Rebecca Ferguson said: “The new role I have taken on was not something I ever imagined for myself, it is something that has been born through my pain and the pain of other creatives who have been in contact with their intolerable stories. I have learnt over the past 18 months that our voices matter and that we should use them whenever we see injustice, even when we are scared, as that is what makes us human – to be able to love and care for others, and to be able to leave a lasting, positive impact on one's community.

“I am honoured to be receiving this award and thank Creative UK, DCMS, Nadine Dorries, Caroline Dinenage and Oliver Dowden for organising change to take place. I dedicate this to all the women whose voices have been silenced by NDAs.”

The Inspiration Award and Rebecca Ferguson In Conversation lead a programming roster for Keychange at Sound City, with the festival sitting as the lead UK festival partner for the inspirational initiative.

Panels include Lead By Example on the importance of women and gender minority role models in the music industry; SheSaid.So North focusing on the barriers and structural challenges faced by women; and Keychange Presents: How Do We Make The Music Industry A Safer Space For All?.

Sound City managing director Becky Ayres said: “Over the past few years, we have been delighted to work closely with Keychange on not only ensuring Sound City remains a balanced and equal opportunity festival for all - but also tackling those wider music industry barriers that have prevented meaningful change for so long. To have them return to Sound City in 2022 with a diverse and vast programme of panels, discussions and workshops is a true honour - and we hope this sits as but a continuation of our incredible journey together.

“In addition, honouring one of our own in Rebecca Ferguson is sure to be an unmissable moment. Rebecca’s tireless campaigning for change across the music industry is inspirational to everything we do and we look forward to celebrating her work at Sound City+ this year.”