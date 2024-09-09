Record Store Day's RSD Unsigned competition returns to support new talent

Record Store Day and Breed Media have announced the return of the RSD Unsigned competition.

The competition offers one UK artist the chance to have their music pressed onto 500 vinyl records.

To enter, artists must upload their original music to YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram using the hashtag #RSDUnsigned, and then submit the link via the Breed Media submission page here.

Submissions are open now and will close on November 9.

The competition will be judged by a panel of industry experts, including:

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production Group and Breed Media

Nina Nesbitt, singer-songwriter

Gary Smith, Truck Record Store

Julie Weir, Sony Music

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production Group, said: “RSD Unsigned is an unmissable opportunity that can open so many doors."

Graham Worsfold, head of Breed Media, which is providing the 500 vinyl records, added: "We're incredibly proud to support unsigned talent with this prize, which can be the stepping stone for the winner and their music to be picked up nationwide."

In addition to having their music pressed on vinyl, this year’s winner will also receive a mastering session at Abbey Road Studios, courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins.

There will also be the opportunity for the winner to perform at Truck Festival in Oxford.

RSD Unsigned is an unmissable opportunity that can open so many doors Karen Emanuel

Gary Smith, owner of the Truck Record Store who is participating as a judge, said: “At Truck, we believe that new artists are the lifeblood of the music industry. The RSD Unsigned competition is an exciting opportunity for anyone yet to sign a record deal and we are delighted to be involved.”

Finally, the winning artist will also benefit from an eight-week talent development programme, provided by Charmfactory, designed to help them refine their craft and navigate the music industry.

MD Jeremy Scott said: “At Charmfactory, we love music and we’re passionate about supporting emerging artists to gain the knowledge, skills, and tools to achieve their goals. We’re also big fans of Record Store Day, so to contribute to the RSD Unsigned campaign for 2024 is a perfect partnership.”

RSD Unsigned judge Nina Nesbitt said: “There is so much undiscovered talent out there in the UK just waiting to be heard. This wonderful competition could be a pivotal moment in an artist’s career, so I say don’t hesitate on entering! I can’t wait to listen to what comes through.”

The RSD Unsigned competition has supported five previous winners – Currls, Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie, Heavy Rapids, and Barbudo.