The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (pictured) have taken a huge lead in the albums race.

The American rock band's 12th studio album enters the chart with 22,228 sales, powered mostly by physical (18,563 sales), putting it streets ahead of Ed Sheeran's =, in at No.2 (2,796 sales). Last week's No.1, Michael Bublé's Higher, falls to No.3, posting 2,313 sales in its second week in the charts. ArrDee's Pier Pressure climbs two ...