Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rex Orange County takes early albums chart lead

by Lucy Thraves
Monday, Mar 14th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and nine out of the Top 10 albums are new entries. 

UK singer-songwriter Rex Orange County's Who Cares? is in the lead at No.1 with 12,122 sales – 10,899 of those from physical. The new release from Swedish rock band Ghost, titled Impera, is in a No.2 with 9,473 sales – it too boosted by strong physical sales (7,919). At No.3 is So Happy It Hurts, the fifteenth album from rock legend Bryan Adams, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022