The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and nine out of the Top 10 albums are new entries.

UK singer-songwriter Rex Orange County's Who Cares? is in the lead at No.1 with 12,122 sales – 10,899 of those from physical. The new release from Swedish rock band Ghost, titled Impera, is in a No.2 with 9,473 sales – it too boosted by strong physical sales (7,919). At No.3 is So Happy It Hurts, the fifteenth album from rock legend Bryan Adams, ...