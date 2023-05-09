Richard Antwi Scholarship opens for 2023

The Richard Antwi Scholarship has opened for its sixth round.

Organisers encourage applications from future music industry leaders from underrepresented communities. It is open to applicants who already hold an offer of a place on the Music Business Management MA course at University of Westminster.

Now in its fifth year, the Richard Antwi Scholarship has established itself as a progression pathway into professional careers for young, aspiring music industry executives. It is an annual award comprising full course fees, awarded in conjunction with the University of Westminster.

The scholarship was launched in 2017, following the sudden passing of hugely respected industry lawyer, manager and entrepreneur Richard Antwi, who had contributed to the Music Business Management MA course on numerous occasions as a guest lecturer.

Thanks to funding from Universal Music UK, Universal Music Publishing UK, Sony Music UK and Sony Music Publishing UK, the Scholarship offers a London Living Wage stipend. This will include a bursary and stipend that totals £22,000, plus mentorship and assistance with work placement that will be aligned with the scholar’s professional focus and aspirations.

The 2023 scholarship pot is more than double the value of the 2022 scholarship, which was a bursary of £10,500. The course acts as a bridge between academic study, research, and the professional world of music business.

The Music Business Management MA course first open day of 2023 will be a drop-in session taking place in person on Saturday, May 20 from 12pm-3pm at C1.52 – Small Lecture hall, 115 New Cavendish Street, University of Westminster, W1.

The scholarship’s industry champions and close friends of Richard Antwi, Alec Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam) and Taponeswa Mavunga (director of Africa, Sony Music UK), are once again supporting the announcement to encourage potential applicants to attend the course open day and find out more.

Alec Boateng said: “Richard would be so proud of all that his scholarship has achieved, I just know if he was here he’d be mentoring each of the scholars. I’m really proud to still be supporting the Richard Antwi Scholarship, it continues to empower careers that are just beginning in the music business. Idris Green Holder, the Universal Music UK scholar, is doing great in our label team, I love to see it. If you want to get support to study and receive all the funding and tools for a career as a music industry leader, then you need to get to the open day and find out more!”

Taponeswa Mavunga said: “Every year when the scholarship opens for applications, I feel honoured to be asked to support it. I miss Richard so much and think of him often, but I am glad to be connected to and support his legacy. This year, it’s great to see an even bigger pot of funding available to support a young person studying in London at this time, and I’m really happy that Sony Music UK are among the funders. It shows Richard’s influence and how much affection there is for him and what the scholarship represents. I urge anyone interested to get down to the open day, it could change your life.”

Phillip Antwi said: “It has been seven years since Richard’s passing, and I am endlessly blown away by seeing his legacy and vision still alive and making a difference through his Scholarship. My family and I are humbled to see that Richard’s scholarship stays true to its purpose and now opens for its sixth round. It allows us not only to honour and pay tribute to my very special brother and his values, but also to help bring about a more equitable industry for underrepresented young talent with all the drive and ambition, but not the access and opportunities they so deserve.

“There is still a clear need for the scholarship, and in the current economic climate, more funding was needed for a young person to live in London, especially those from low income backgrounds which are the hardest hit. So huge thanks to all our generous funders who have enabled us to offer the new London Living Wage stipend. We know that Richard would love to see the industry careers that have been forged by the scholarship.”

The deadline for scholarship applications is June 30, 2023. Course details and the application form are here.

The first scholar was awarded in 2018. Last year saw the scholarship award a full bursary to Janelle Mitchell, a London-based DJ and emerging music executive at Believe.

In 2021, to counter the hiatus caused by the pandemic, a scholarship was awarded to two scholars: Shanice Edwards and Idris Green Holder. Edwards now works at Sony Music and Green Holder received a scholarship supported by Universal Music UK and is now working at 0207 Def Jam.

Previous scholars include inaugural recipient Jojo Mukeza (2018), Esther Bokuma (2019), who has now joined the scholarship team, as well as associate scholars, Daniel Beckley and Isatta Sheriff.

Esther Bokuma, 2019 scholar, said: “The Richard Antwi Scholarship was a real investment into my education, my professional network and most importantly my confidence as a young Black woman navigating the music business. It encouraged me to explore different aspects of the industry, as well as hone in on what was unique about my voice and what I had to offer not only as an artist, but as an industry professional. For those who want to accelerate their career in music, come to the open day to find out more about the Masters and how to apply for the scholarship!”

Idris Green-Holder, 2021 scholar, said: “The Richard Antwi Scholarship helped to give me a visibility within the music industry that would have been extremely hard to attain without years of experience. Opening doors and giving me opportunities that have given my career a boost that is hard to measure for its impact on my life.”

Janelle Mitchell, 2022 scholar, said: “The Richard Antwi scholarship has been completely life-changing and I haven’t even finished the course yet. The amount of knowledge and networking opportunities that I have been exposed to have been so valuable to my development and I’m so excited to embark on the next chapter of my career once I graduate.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Isatta Sheriff (associate scholar), Idris Green-Holder (scholar, 2021), Daniel Beckley (associate scholar), Janelle Mitchell (scholar 2022), Shanice Edwards (scholar 2021), Esther Bokuma (scholar 2019)

PHOTO CREDIT: Sam Edrisi