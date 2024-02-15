Richard Antwi Scholarship opens for seventh and final round

The Richard Antwi Scholarship has today (February 15) opened for its seventh and final round.

The scholarship was created in 2016, following the sudden passing of hugely respected industry lawyer, manager and entrepreneur Richard Antwi, who had contributed to the Music Business Management MA course on numerous occasions as a guest lecturer.

Applications are open from aspiring music industry leaders from marginalised communities for the scholarship, which was always intended to run for a finite term.

Applications for the scholarship is a two-step process, as applicants must first apply for and have an offer of a place on the Music Business Management MA course at University of Westminster, before then applying for the Richard Antwi Scholarship.

The Music Business Management MA course first open day of 2024 will be an online session on Wednesday, February 28 at 12-1.30pm, registrations are open now with more information here.

The deadline for scholarship applications is May 31, 2024.

Championing inclusion, promoting excellence and supporting the careers of young, aspiring music industry executives from all kinds of diverse backgrounds, the Richard Antwi Scholarship has seen six scholars and two associate scholars come through the University of Westminster Music Business Management MA course. The MA course acts as a bridge between academic study, research and the professional world of music business.

The scholarship is an annual award made in conjunction with the University of Westminster, comprising a bursary for the full course fees, plus a London Living Wage stipend totalling £22,000, through funding from Universal Music UK, Universal Music Publishing UK, Sony Music UK and Sony Music Publishing UK, to cover the higher current cost of living and studying in London. It will include mentorship and assistance with a work placement that will be aligned with the scholar’s professional focus and aspirations.

The scholarship’s industry champions and close friends of Richard Antwi, Alec Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam) and Taponeswa Mavunga (director of Africa, Sony Music UK, once again support the announcement, encouraging those with the ambition to sign up to the course open day.

Alec Boateng said: “It’s a really proud moment to see how far Richard’s scholarship has come over the six years since it was conceived. I know he would be blown away to see eight incredibly talented emerging executives have him to ultimately thank for the progression of their careers and the invaluable support they have received from the best in the biz. It’s my honour to support the Richard Antwi Scholarship on its final round, celebrate its impact and see Richard’s legacy in motion, as it empowers early music industry careers. I urge anyone wanting to make their mark in the music industry to stand on business, register and show up to the open day!”

Eight years on from Richard’s passing, my family and I are humbled to see his impact on the industry continue through his scholarship Phillip Antwi

Taponeswa Mavunga said “It’s bittersweet to see the Richard Antwi Scholarship opening for its final round. Richard had such an enormous influence on the music industry in life and I’m proud to support his legacy and bear witness to its success. I’ve met a number of the scholars over the years, including Shanice Edwards, who is already making her mark at Since ‘93/Sony Music UK. Testament to the high level of burgeoning talent coming through. I strongly encourage aspiring industry leaders to please come through to the open day and seize the opportunity!”

Phillip Antwi said: “Eight years on from Richard’s passing, my family and I are humbled to see his impact on the industry continue through his scholarship. This seventh and final round of the scholarship will bring to a close its intake, but the impact and legacy of which will prevail for years to come through the incredible talent we have witnessed coming through. It has been such a privilege to pay tribute to my dear brother and all that he stood for, while helping to bring about a more equitable industry for talent that is underrepresented and lacking in the opportunities they richly deserve.”

2023 saw the scholarship award a full bursary and London Living Wage Stipend go to Jewel John, the co-founder of a live music events company and Music Business & Arts Management graduate.

Previous scholars include Jojo Mukeza (2018), Esther Lenda Bokuma (2019), who has now joined the Scholarship team, Shanice Edwards (2021) Idris Green Holder (2021), Janelle Mitchell (2022), as well as two associate scholars, Daniel Beckley and Isatta Sheriff.

Esther Lenda Bokuma said: “A lot has been achieved over the last six years thanks to Richard, his legacy, the support of the scholarship and his wonderful family and friends. He has inspired another generation of emerging Black executives to confidently build careers and take up space across the music business. And we’re all adding to the rich tapestry, infrastructure and evolving the framework of what it means to not only work in this sector, but to have real impact, just like Richard. It’s been a full circle moment to sit on the Richard Antwi Scholarship committee and welcome the latest scholars. As the future leaders of the music industry, we also have an important responsibility to keep passing on the baton and create more opportunities for underrepresented talent to thrive!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Isatta Sheriff (associate scholar), Shanice Edwards (scholar 2021), Daniel Beckley (associate scholar), Jewel John (scholar, 2023), Janelle Mitchell (scholar 2022), Esther Lenda Bokuma (scholar 2019), Idris Green-Holder (scholar, 2021), not pictured (Jojo Mukeza, scholar 2018)