Richard Antwi Scholarship to conclude with Tareic Alphonse as final bursary recipient

The Richard Antwi Scholarship has announced that Tareic Alphonse will become its seventh and final scholar.

Alphonse will be awarded a full scholarship for a place on the University of Westminster’s Music Business Management MA course, commencing later this month.

Alphonse will also receive an additional London Living Wage stipend, through funding from Universal Music UK, Universal Music Publishing UK, Sony Music UK and Sony Music Publishing UK, to cover the higher current cost of living and studying in London. The bursary and stipend totals £22,000, plus mentorship and assistance with a work placement that will be aligned with the scholar’s professional focus and aspirations.

Tareic Alphonse is currently the membership manager at The Ivors Academy. He is also school governor for Mossbourne Community Academy.

The scholarship was created in 2016, following the sudden passing of hugely respected industry lawyer, manager and entrepreneur Richard Antwi, who had contributed to the Music Business Management MA course on numerous occasions as guest lecturer. The scholarship has continued through the dedication of a team of respected industry professionals. The first scholar was awarded in 2018.

Phillip Antwi said: “I would like to give my heartfelt congratulations to Tareic Alphonse as the final Richard Antwi Scholar. Together with my family, we welcome him into our community of scholars. We couldn’t be happier for Tareic, a hugely deserving individual who strives for and embodies Richard’s vision and values of contributing to a more equitable industry for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

“I want to give huge thanks also to the scholarship team past and present, who have worked tirelessly over the six years the scholarship has existed to gain support and funding across the industry for the scholarship, to raise awareness and tell the story of our dear Richard. Thank you also to our generous funders. Seven years on since my dear brother Richard’s passing, we are humbly grateful and happy to see and be part of his legacy. Richard made a difference to aspiring young music business leaders through the scholarship and his impact will be felt long after his passing. Richard would have been so very proud.”

Tareic Alphonse said: “Receiving the Richard Antwi Scholarship is an amazing honour, especially as it is the very final award of the scholarship. I’m incredibly excited by the Music Business Management MA course, as well as the access to mentorship and opportunities to develop new relationships provided through the scholarship.

“Being born in Saint Lucia, growing up in Hackney and being part of The Ivors Academy for the last five years has shown me the value of a supportive community and having access to opportunity. I plan to use the skills and network I gain to help create a fairer, more inclusive music industry with more opportunities for all. Something I believe Richard Antwi himself would give his blessing to. Receiving this scholarship will be the next big step towards that.”

The initiative has aimed to build a more inclusive and equitable pipeline into the industry for future leaders. The University of Westminster Music Business Management MA course acts as a bridge between academic study, research and the professional world of music business.

2023 saw the scholarship award a full bursary to Jewel John, the co-founder of live music events company Soul & the City and Music Business & Arts Management BA graduate.

The 2022 scholar was Janelle Mitchell, a London-based DJ and emerging music executive at Believe.

In 2021, to counter the hiatus caused by the pandemic, a scholarship was awarded to two scholars, Shanice Edwards and Idris Green Holder. Edwards now works at Sony Music and the Green Holder received a scholarship supported by Universal Music UK and worked at 0207 Def Jam and Modest! Management.

Previous scholars include inaugural recipient Jojo Mukeza (2018), Esther Bokuma (2019), who went on to join the scholarship team, as well as associate scholars, Daniel Beckley and Isatta Sheriff, who work at Universal Music Publishing and Promised Land Recordings respectively.