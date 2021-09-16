Richard Antwi Scholarship unveils second award in partnership with Universal Music UK

The Richard Antwi Scholarship, in conjunction with the University Of Westminster, has partnered with Universal Music UK to create an additional award for 2021 - increasing its scope in supporting diverse future industry leaders.

Following the recent announcement of Shanice Edwards as the 2021 recipient of the Richard Antwi Scholarship (RAS), the new partnership will see Idris Green-Holder (pictured) receive a second award for 2021, becoming the fourth RAS recipient overall.

Universal Music UK will fund the second scholarship award, which will see Green-Holder awarded a full scholarship for a place on University Of Westminster’s Music Business Management MA course, before joining the Universal Music UK Graduate Programme as Richard Antwi Graduate Programme Executive.

Born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, from Jamaican heritage, Green-Holder studied social work at University Of West London. He has worked within the social care industry for five years, working with vulnerable young people and project management in the housing sector. Two years ago, he started a music management company, managing black music artists from the West Midlands.

I feel extremely blessed to be a recipient of the Richard Antwi scholarship Idris Green-Holder

"I've always been deeply in love with music," he said. "I think that has a lot to do with my culture and my upbringing. The way music makes me feel and the places it takes me to. Especially in my adult life, it’s helped to keep me sane and inspired and encouraged my creativity. Having dyslexia, the education system in general has been challenging for me, but I’m excited to return to studying and apply everything I’ve learnt in my career to the Music Business MA. It feels like a new beginning to me.

"I feel extremely blessed to be a recipient of the Richard Antwi scholarship and be on this journey as part of Universal Music UK’s graduate programme. I didn't meet Richard in this life, but I am now feeling first-hand the impression he has left on the world, and for that I am forever grateful."

Both awards comprise full course fees; a full bursary of £10,400; mentorship from both the RAS Team and Universal Music UK internal resources; professional executive coaching and support on a career pathway into the industry via work placements.

The Richard Antwi Scholarship was founded in 2016 by friends and family, as a response to the sudden death of hugely respected industry lawyer, manager and entrepreneur, Richard Antwi, who had contributed to the Music Business Management MA course on numerous occasions as a guest lecturer.

The annual scholarship is now funded by all three UK major record labels, music publishers, and several of the top independent music companies and music law firms: Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK, Sony Music Publishing, XL Records, Beggars Group, Young, Clintons, Hoare Associates and Modest!

Phillip Antwi said: “It’s a wonderful milestone for Richard’s scholarship to partner with Universal Music UK to bring through the second scholar this year. With thanks to Universal Music UK and congratulations to Idris, he hugely impressed the team and Universal Music UK with his passion, creativity and ambition. Returning to education will be a vital next step for Idris via the University Of Westminster Music Business MA and Universal Music UK will be a fitting home for this future industry leader as he continues his career path."