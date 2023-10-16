Rick Astley starts the week at No.1 with his new record Are We There Yet, which has accumulated 9,845 sales so far.

Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 9,319 sales, whilst downloads account for 409 sales and streams account for 117.

Following in second place is Ren’s Sick Boi with 9,524 sales, whilst Holly Humberstone’s Paint My Bedroom Black (6,424 sales), The Streets’ The ...