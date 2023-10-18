Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rick Astley aims for the albums summit

by
Wednesday, Oct 18th 2023 at 6:00PM

Rick Astley is in first place in the albums chart this week with Are We There Yet, which has accumulated 11,306 sales so far. The record has 10,565 sales from its physical release, 549 from downloads and 192 from streams. 

Just 133 sales behind is Ren’s Sick Boi (11,173 sales) in second place, whilst Holly Humberstone’s Paint My Bedroom Black (7,567 sales) is at No.3. Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other (7,337 sales) and The Streets’ The ...

