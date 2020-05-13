Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rihanna debuts in Top 3 of The Sunday Times' list of richest musicians

May 13th 2020 at 12:01AM
Rihanna has debuted at No.3 in The Sunday Times list of the richest musicians.

Now based in London and with an estimated fortune of £468m, the star enters the list behind Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, who are both worth £800m. Rihanna’s reported 15% stake in French luxury company LVMH is worth £351.6m.

Lloyd Webber deposed McCartney in last year’s list, but his fortune suffers a £20m fall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. McCartney benefits from a £50m increase year-on-year.

Behind them, Sir Elton John bumps his net worth up £40m to £360m as his last ever tour continues to snake its way around the world. Sir Mick Jagger is in fifth spot with a fortune of £285m, with his Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards tied in sixth place with Olivia and Dhani Harrison. They are worth £270m.

Worth an estimated £260m, Sir Ringo Starr is in eighth place thanks to a £20m boost. Michael Flatley, worth £206m, is in ninth. Ed Sheeran completes the Top 10, having finished 17th in 2019.

Robbie Williams’ comeback sees him finish 15th thanks to a £10m increase in wealth to £185m. Adele is tied in 22nd spot with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Worth an estimated £73m, Engelbert Humperdink is a new entry at No.40.

Ed Sheeran places first on the young musicians (aged 30 or under) rich list, thanks to earnings of more than £600m and nine million ticket sales. Dua Lipa and George Ezra, both worth £16m, are new entries on the under-30s list.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Rihanna typifies the seismic change we’ve seen in the Rich List in recent years. Once dominated by inherited wealth, the bulk of our 1,000 entries are now self-made people with modest and even troubled starts in life who are driven to work exceptionally hard.”

Watts said Rihanna could become the world’s first artist billionaire: “Still only 32, if Rihanna remains based in the UK she could well pip Sir Paul McCartney and Lord Lloyd-Webber to be The Sunday Times Rich List’s first billionaire musician."

Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic, he added: “Touring remains the big earner for many of the stadium-filling acts on our musicians’ list. But the Covid outbreak has wrecked concert plans and so we expect the wealth of many of these musicians will flatline over the coming year. There’s no doubt that for this year at least the wealth of the musicians has held up better than many other ultra-high net worth individuals - especially those with wealth determined by the stock market.”

View the richest musicians and young musicians lists below:

Musicians Rank

 

2020

Name

2020 wealth

Wealth increase/

decrease

1=

Lord Lloyd-Webber

£800m

Down

£20m

1=

Sir Paul McCartney

£800m

Up £50m

3

Rihanna

£468m

New

4

Sir Elton John

£360m

Up £40m

5

Sir Mick Jagger

£285m

Up £10m

6=

Olivia and Dhani Harrison

£270m

Up £20m

6=

Keith Richards

£270m

Up £10m

8

Sir Ringo Starr

£260m

Up £20m

9

Michael Flatley

£206m

Up £2m

10=

Ed Sheeran

£200m

Up £40m

10=

Sir Rod Stewart

£200m

Up £10m

10=

Sting

£200m

No change

13=

Brian May

£190m

 Up £30m

13=

Roger Waters

£190m

No change

15

Robbie Williams

£185m

Up £10m

16

Calvin Harris

£180m

 Up £15m

17

Eric Clapton

£175m

No change

18=

Sir Tom Jones

£170m

Up £5m

18=

Roger Taylor

£170m

Up £15m

20

Charlie Watts

£165m

Up £10m

21

Sir Tim Rice

£155m

Up £2m

22=

Adele

£150m

No change

22=

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

£150m

No change

24=

Phil Collins

£140m

Up £10m

24=

John Deacon

£140m

Up £10m

26

Jimmy Page

£127m

 Up £2m

27

David Gilmour

£116m

No change

28

Nick Mason

£110m

Up £5

29

Chris Martin

£105m

Up £3m

30

Robert Plant

£102m

Down £3m

31=

Mary Austin

£95m

Up £6m

31=

Ronnie Wood

£95m

Up £10m

33=

Guy Berryman

£92m

Up £2m

33=

Jonny Buckland

£92m

Up £2m

33=

Will Champion

£92m

Up £2m

36

Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller

£84m

Up £1m

37

Gary Barlow

£82m

Up £1m

38

Mark Knopfler

£76m

Up £1m

39

Sir Barry Gibb

£75m

No change  

40

Engelbert Humperdinck

£73m

New

Wealthiest young musicians

Musicians Rank

 

2020

Name

2020 wealth

Wealth increase/

decrease

1

Ed Sheeran

£200m

Up £40m

2

Harry Styles

£63m

Up £5m

3

Niall Horan

£50m

Up £1m

4

Little Mix

£48m

Up £3m

5

Louis Tomlinson

£45m

Up £1m

6

Liam Payne

£44m

Up £2m

7

Zayn Malik

£36m

No change

8

Sam Smith

£33m

Up £1m

9=

Rita Ora

£20m

Up £2m

9=

Stormzy

£20m

Up £4m

11=

George Ezra

£16m

New

11=

Dua Lipa

£16m

New
