Rihanna debuts in Top 3 of The Sunday Times' list of richest musicians

Rihanna has debuted at No.3 in The Sunday Times list of the richest musicians.

Now based in London and with an estimated fortune of £468m, the star enters the list behind Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, who are both worth £800m. Rihanna’s reported 15% stake in French luxury company LVMH is worth £351.6m.

Lloyd Webber deposed McCartney in last year’s list, but his fortune suffers a £20m fall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. McCartney benefits from a £50m increase year-on-year.

Behind them, Sir Elton John bumps his net worth up £40m to £360m as his last ever tour continues to snake its way around the world. Sir Mick Jagger is in fifth spot with a fortune of £285m, with his Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards tied in sixth place with Olivia and Dhani Harrison. They are worth £270m.

Worth an estimated £260m, Sir Ringo Starr is in eighth place thanks to a £20m boost. Michael Flatley, worth £206m, is in ninth. Ed Sheeran completes the Top 10, having finished 17th in 2019.

Robbie Williams’ comeback sees him finish 15th thanks to a £10m increase in wealth to £185m. Adele is tied in 22nd spot with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Worth an estimated £73m, Engelbert Humperdink is a new entry at No.40.

Ed Sheeran places first on the young musicians (aged 30 or under) rich list, thanks to earnings of more than £600m and nine million ticket sales. Dua Lipa and George Ezra, both worth £16m, are new entries on the under-30s list.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Rihanna typifies the seismic change we’ve seen in the Rich List in recent years. Once dominated by inherited wealth, the bulk of our 1,000 entries are now self-made people with modest and even troubled starts in life who are driven to work exceptionally hard.”

Watts said Rihanna could become the world’s first artist billionaire: “Still only 32, if Rihanna remains based in the UK she could well pip Sir Paul McCartney and Lord Lloyd-Webber to be The Sunday Times Rich List’s first billionaire musician."

Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic, he added: “Touring remains the big earner for many of the stadium-filling acts on our musicians’ list. But the Covid outbreak has wrecked concert plans and so we expect the wealth of many of these musicians will flatline over the coming year. There’s no doubt that for this year at least the wealth of the musicians has held up better than many other ultra-high net worth individuals - especially those with wealth determined by the stock market.”

View the richest musicians and young musicians lists below:

Musicians Rank 2020 Name 2020 wealth Wealth increase/ decrease 1= Lord Lloyd-Webber £800m Down £20m 1= Sir Paul McCartney £800m Up £50m 3 Rihanna £468m New 4 Sir Elton John £360m Up £40m 5 Sir Mick Jagger £285m Up £10m 6= Olivia and Dhani Harrison £270m Up £20m 6= Keith Richards £270m Up £10m 8 Sir Ringo Starr £260m Up £20m 9 Michael Flatley £206m Up £2m 10= Ed Sheeran £200m Up £40m 10= Sir Rod Stewart £200m Up £10m 10= Sting £200m No change 13= Brian May £190m Up £30m 13= Roger Waters £190m No change 15 Robbie Williams £185m Up £10m 16 Calvin Harris £180m Up £15m 17 Eric Clapton £175m No change 18= Sir Tom Jones £170m Up £5m 18= Roger Taylor £170m Up £15m 20 Charlie Watts £165m Up £10m 21 Sir Tim Rice £155m Up £2m 22= Adele £150m No change 22= Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne £150m No change 24= Phil Collins £140m Up £10m 24= John Deacon £140m Up £10m 26 Jimmy Page £127m Up £2m 27 David Gilmour £116m No change 28 Nick Mason £110m Up £5 29 Chris Martin £105m Up £3m 30 Robert Plant £102m Down £3m 31= Mary Austin £95m Up £6m 31= Ronnie Wood £95m Up £10m 33= Guy Berryman £92m Up £2m 33= Jonny Buckland £92m Up £2m 33= Will Champion £92m Up £2m 36 Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller £84m Up £1m 37 Gary Barlow £82m Up £1m 38 Mark Knopfler £76m Up £1m 39 Sir Barry Gibb £75m No change 40 Engelbert Humperdinck £73m New

Wealthiest young musicians