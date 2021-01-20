Rina Sawayama among nominees for IMPALA's European Independent Album Of The Year

Dirty Hit act Rina Sawayama has been nominated for IMPALA’s European Independent Album Of The Year Award.

The 11th edition of the award recognises the work of a 25-strong shortlist of independent acts from across Europe, with the London-based Sawayama representing the UK.

The list also features Serbian rock band Repetitor, Vlatko Stefanovski from North Macedonia and Spain’s Triángulo De Amor Bizarro, who all sing in their native languages. Elsewhere, Ane Brun, My Ugly Clementine, Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado, Noiserv and Fran Palermo are among the acts vying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Apparat, from Germany.

IMPALA’s executive chair, Helen Smith said: “This year’s shortlist includes 25 amazing albums! This is a great opportunity to highlight European independent artists coming from all over Europe. 2020 has been a tough year and this shortlist is an energising way to start 2021.”

Read Music Week’s interview with Rina Sawayama here and see full list of nominees, their records and labels below:

Alejuandro Buendija – Skrinja (Dallas Records)

Alma – Have U Seen Her? (PME Records)

Ane Brun – After The Great Storm/How Beauty Holds The Hand Of Sorrow (Balloon Rangerecordings)

Aneta Langerova – Dve Slunce (Art Shock S.R.O.)

Anushka Chkheidze – Halfie (Ces Records)

Balans – Sam Pravm (Kapa Records)

Blanche – Empire (Pias Recordings)

Bohren & Der Club Of Gore – Patchouli Blue (Pias Recordings / Ipecarecordings)

Danny Vera – The New Now (Excelsior Recordings)

Diodato - Che Vita Meravigliosa (Carosello Records)

Dubioza Kolektiv – #Fakenews (Menart)

Fran Palermo – Crocodile Juice Bar (Mzk Publishing)

Kush K – Lotophagi (Blaublau Records)

Majlo – Vestiges: The Scenes (Seagull Ross)

My Ugly Clementine – Vitamin C (Ink Music)

Noiserv – Uma Palavra Começada Por N (Noiserv - Sme Portugal)

Repetitor – Prazan Prostor Me?u Nama Koji Može I Da Ne Postoji (Moonlee Records)

Rina Sawayama – Sawayama (Dirty Hit)

Rone – Room With A View (Infiné)

Sondre Lerche – Patience (Plz/ Edda Music)

Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado – Come On In (Cope (Dk)/ Ruf Records (De))

Triangulo De Amor Bizarro – Triángulo De Amor Bizarro (Mushroom Pillow)

Valeria Stoica – I Don’t Like Rose (Uninvited Artists)

Vlatko Stefanovski – Taftalidze Shuffle (Croatia Records)

Zidruns – Kovarnu Mazberniem (I Love You Records)