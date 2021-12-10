Rising star Kings Elliot cracks Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Rising star Kings Elliot has cracked the Top 20 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The UK singer-songwriter climbed from No.40 to No.20 with Call Me A Dreamer on the track’s second week on the chart. The single, taken from debut EP Chaos In My Court, has received support from BBC Radio 1.

Elsewhere, French electronic music duo Oden & Fatzo climbed a place to No.1, while Following The Sun by Super-Hi feat. Neeka moved back up from No.4 to No.2.

Newly-crowned BRITs Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone holds at No.8 with Scarlett.

The Top 20 is below and the full chart is available here.