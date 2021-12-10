Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rising star Kings Elliot cracks Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

December 10th 2021 at 12:30PM
Rising star Kings Elliot cracks Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Rising star Kings Elliot has cracked the Top 20 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The UK singer-songwriter climbed from No.40 to No.20 with Call Me A Dreamer on the track’s second week on the chart. The single, taken from debut EP Chaos In My Court, has received support from BBC Radio 1.

Elsewhere, French electronic music duo Oden & Fatzo climbed a place to No.1, while Following The Sun by Super-Hi feat. Neeka moved back up from No.4 to No.2.

Newly-crowned BRITs Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone holds at No.8 with Scarlett. 

The Top 20 is below and the full chart is available here.

 

Position

Previous

Weeks

Artist

Title

Homecountry

1

2

9

Oden & Fatzo

Lauren

FR

2

4

57

SUPER-HI feat. Neeka

Following The Sun

GB

3

1

24

Nathan Evans

Told You So

 GB 

4

3

42

Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted

Wellerman

 GB

5

5

63

Shane Codd

Get Out My Head

IE

6

33

2

MEAU

Dat heb jij gedaan

NL

 

7

6

9

PinkPantheress

I Must Apologise

GB

8

8

12

Holly Humberstone

Scarlett

GB

9

10

31

Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane

Nice To Meet Ya

GB

10

14

41

Fred Again..

Marea (We've Lost Dancing)

GB

11

13

9

Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank

Who We Are

DK

12

7

15

Griff

One Night

GB

13

27

35

Mimi Webb

Good Without

GB

14

9

46

Griff

Black Hole

GB

15

15

47

Zoe Wees

Girls Like Us

DE

16

19

10

Wet Leg

Wet Dream

GB

17

18

25

Wet Leg

Chaise Longue

GB

18

20

11

Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams

I've Got You

GB

19

17

5

ArrDee

Flowers

GB

20

40

2

Kings Elliot

Call Me A Dreamer

GB
author twitter FOLLOW Andre Paine


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021