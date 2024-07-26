Rising star Myles Smith reaches new Top 5 chart peak

Myles Smith has achieved a new chart peak with his transatlantic hit Stargazing.

Signed to RCA, the singer-songwriter from Luton has seen his single climb 7-5 with consumption up 3.3% week-on-week to 39,505. It has total consumption to date of 426,897 units, according to the Official Charts Company.

Stargazing was streamed 4,781,710 times in the past week in the UK alone. It has more than 253 million global streams on Spotify, where Smith has built up 28.3m monthly listeners.

In a tough year for UK breakthrough talent, Myles Smith has established himself with nine consecutive weeks inside the Top 10.

Stargazing has peaked at No.2 on the Radiomonitor UK radio airplay charts. It’s currently at No.3 on the radio rankings.

The single is also a hit in the US, where it has spent 10 weeks on the Hot 100, peaking at No.41. The track’s transatlantic success is partly down to TikTok virality. He also performed it on the NBC Today show earlier this month, as well as recording a Vevo DSCVR session.

Smith’s previous chart single, Solo, did not scale the heights of Stargazing, peaking at No.69. But it has amassed consumption of 169,501 units in the UK, having spent 11 weeks in the Top 100.

Following a performance at Latitude Festival (July 27), Myles Smith heads out on a lengthy tour of North America. The full run of dates begins in September and concludes in November, when he will then play shows in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2025, the We Were Never Strangers heads to the UK and Europe, including two nights at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London (February 26 and 28).

PHOTO: Mark Hilton