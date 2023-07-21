Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rob Stringer pays tribute to Tony Bennett: 'Everyone at Sony Music loved him'

July 21st 2023 at 4:00PM
Rob Stringer pays tribute to Tony Bennett: 'Everyone at Sony Music loved him'

Tributes have been paid to Tony Bennett, who has died aged 96.

The New York pop and jazz singer was known for his star duets – including Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin – as well as his own solo recordings such as The Good Life, If I Ruled The World, Because Of You and (I Left My Heart) In San Francisco.

The New Yorker, whose real name was Anthony Dominick Benedetto, died in his hometown this morning (July 21), his publicist Sylvia Weiner has confirmed.

Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, paid tribute to Tony Bennett.

“There are few people in life who could surpass the achievements of the legendary artist Tony Bennett,” said Rob Stringer. “His biography reads like an inspiring and principled socio-cultural history of nearly a century. His artistry in recording and performing will be admired forever.

“Everyone at Sony Music worldwide loved him and we are now honoured to represent his legacy.”

Bennett had nine UK Top 40 singles and four Top 10 albums across a career spanning seven decades. He was last in the albums Top 10 in 2021 with his second Lady Gaga LP collaboration, Love For Sale. 

His last public appearance was with Lady Gaga in the same year at New York's Radio Music Hall. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, and announced his diagnosis five years later.  

Bennett’s biggest-selling album in the UK is 2011’s Duets II (Columbia), on 256,496. It featured Body & Soul, his Top 40 hit with Amy Winehouse (97,389 sales).

There are artist and industry tributes to Tony Bennett from social media below. 

author twitter FOLLOW Andre Paine


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023