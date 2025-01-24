Robbie Williams equals The Beatles' record with 15th No.1 album

Robbie Williams has secured his 15th UK No.1 album with Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Released via Sony Music UK’s Columbia label, the album entered at No.1 with sales of 43,238 (including 42,580 physical copies, 117 downloads and 541 sales-equivalent streams. It was released digitally last month.



With a combined sale of 21,314, the two cassette variants secured the highest weekly sale for an artist cassette for 25 years (Shania Twain’s Come On Over in 1999).

As revealed in Alan Jones' charts analysis, Robbie Williams’ career album sales as a soloist now top 20 million.

Williams already had the record as the solo artist with the most UK No.1 albums. With his latest chart-topper, he has now equalled The Beatles’ record of 15 UK No.1 albums.

His total chart-topping UK albums across his solo work and records released with Take That now stands at 20. It places him in the top two acts of all time with the most No.1s across their catalogue – only The Beatles’ Paul McCartney has more.

Robbie Williams said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the album and the movie. What a huge honour it is to get my 15th UK No.1 album. A special thank you to all my fans, whose support I never take for granted. I'm so proud of the film Better Man so to have the soundtrack album reach No.1 makes it even more special."

Williams equalled Elvis Presley’s chart record when he secured his 13th Number 1 album with 2019’s The Christmas Present and then broke the record for the solo artist with the most UK No.1 albums with the release of 2022’s XXV.

The Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) album features new versions of Williams’ biggest songs, which have been re-recorded and arranged especially for the movie. It also features the new song Forbidden Road which was nominated in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category at this year’s Golden Globes.

Robbie Williams recently announced a UK arena and stadium tour for the summer, followed by dates in Europe.

PHOTO: Leo Baron