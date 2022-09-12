The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and it's all change in the albums chart, with the Top 3 occupied by new releases.

In pole position at the start of the week is Robbie Williams' compilation album XXV, its 36,391 sales coming mostly from physical (35,444). At No.2 is Ozzy Osbourne's 13th solo album, Patient Number 9 (11,435 sales), while at No.3 is Manic Street Preachers' Know Your Enemy reissue (4,756 sales). Harry Styles' ...