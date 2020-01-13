Rocketman up against Frozen 2 in Oscars song category

Elton John and Bernie Taupin will be looking to do the Hollywood awards double after earning an Oscars nod for Rocketman today (January 13).

Following their victory for I’m Gonna Love Me Again at the Golden Globes, the songwriting duo are nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards.

Rocketman was shut out of the other categories, so its star Taron Egerton won’t be repeating his Golden Globes win. Egerton dueted with Elton John on I’m Gonna Love Me Again.

John and Taupin will face stiff competition from Frozen 2 songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez for Into The Unknown. Other songs nominated in the Best Song Category include I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, Stand Up from Harriet and I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough.

In the Best Original Score category, Golden Globes winner Hildur Gudnadottir is in the running for her work on The Joker. Scores for 1917, Little Women, Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are also nominated.

Rene Zellweger is nominated for Best Actress in Judy Garland biopic Judy. Decca released the soundtrack recorded by Zellweger.

The LA ceremony takes place on February 9.