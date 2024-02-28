Rod Steward and Jools Holland are leading the way in the albums chart with Swing Fever, which has accumulated 20,056 sales so far this week. The record has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 18,262 units, whilst downloads account for 1,445 and streams account for 349.

Meanwhile, The Snuts sit in second place with Millenials (9,620 sales), whilst Potter Payper’s Thanks For Hating (6,301 sales), Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (6,068 sales) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights ...