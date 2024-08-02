Roland Future Design Lab launches to explore creative music opportunities from emerging technologies

Roland Corporation has unveiled the launch of Roland Future Design Lab, an R&D group formed to help design the future of music creation.

Roland Future Design Lab will research trends in music, technology, and culture and prototype innovative music creation experiences to inform future product development.

Roland Corporation, a leader in electronic musical instruments and applications, recently partnered with Universal Music Group in support of music creators amid the ongoing concerns about generative AI.

Further strategic partnerships will be “integral to continued success”, according to the latest announcement about Roland’s tech innovation plans.

Roland Future Design Lab will explore the creative possibilities presented by emerging technologies such as AI, Web3, virtual and augmented reality, low-latency wireless connectivity, and more. The team will actively seek input from music creators around the world.

We have entered one of the most exciting and dynamic moments in the history of creativity Paul McCabe

Roland Future Design Lab is led by Roland Corporation’s Paul McCabe, who was recently promoted to senior vice president of research and innovation. McCabe, a music composer and IT enthusiast, has previously held the roles of VP of global marketing and multiple positions at Roland Canada, such as president and CEO, COO, product manager and marketing communications manager.

“We have entered one of the most exciting and dynamic moments in the history of creativity, where many new technologies are reshaping how we compose, produce, perform, and enjoy music,” said Paul McCabe. “At Roland, we believe these technologies offer tremendous potential if applied responsibly. Roland Future Design Lab has been established to continue our leadership in music technology innovation and maintain our position as a driver of creative culture well into the future.”

“Roland’s mantra ‘We Design The Future’ has guided our approach and company values for decades,” added Roland Corporation CEO, CIO and representative director Masahiro Minowa. “The introduction of Roland Future Design Lab showcases our commitment to this deeply mindful approach by allowing us to stay ahead of trends in a rapidly evolving industry. We are confident that these efforts will both propel us toward growth and success and provide innovative offerings for future generations of music lovers and creators.”