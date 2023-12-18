Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds could be this year's Official Christmas No.1 album

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 18th 2023 at 6:15PM

The Rolling Stones have returned to the top of the albums chart this week with Hackney Diamonds, after having released a newer version of the record, meaning that they could be on the way to having this year’s Official Christmas No.1 album. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has accumulated 7,083 sales so far this week, with 6,792 sales from its physical release, 148 from downloads and 143 from streams. 

