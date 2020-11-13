Romy at No.1 for a sixth week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

After ending the reign of Nea’s Some Say at top spot, Romy has been making her own chart records on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with her debut single Lifetime. The song, which debuted on the chart seven weeks ago, has now been No.1 for six weeks and shows no sign of dropping yet.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, HVME’s Goosebumps rises to No.2 pushing Zoe Wees’ Control to No.3, Inhaler’s When It Breaks rises to No.4 and Arlo Park’s Green Eyes moves to No.5.

Debuting on the chart this week is KUU feat. Alex Metric with How Could I Ever (No.9), Mathea with Wollt Dir Nur Sagen (No.10), Goldband with Dit Is Voor Jou (No.13) and Nublu feat. Mikael Gabriel with Universum (No.20).

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 7 Romy Lifetime GB 2 3 17 HVME Goosebumps ES 3 2 28 Zoe Wees Control DE 4 6 4 Inhaler When It Breaks IE 5 8 4 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB 6 4 12 Arlo Parks Hurt GB 7 9 32 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB 8 36 111 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB 9 0 1 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB 10 0 19 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT 11 7 5 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB 12 14 4 Albertine Sarges Free Today DE 13 0 1 Goldband Dit Is Voor Jou NL 14 5 9 NewDad Blue IE 15 19 7 Octavian feat. Skepta Papi Chulo GB 16 13 8 Sault Free GB 17 20 42 Victor Leksell Svag SE 18 18 14 Mickey Wrap It Up AT 19 12 7 Sinead O Brien Most Modern Painting IE 20 0 1 Nublu feat. Mikael Gabriel Universum EE

Photo: Vic Lentaigne