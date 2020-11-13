Romy at No.1 for a sixth week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

After ending the reign of Nea’s Some Say at top spot, Romy has been making her own chart records on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with her debut single Lifetime. The song, which debuted on the chart seven weeks ago, has now been No.1 for six weeks and shows no sign of dropping yet.
Elsewhere in the Top 5, HVME’s Goosebumps rises to No.2 pushing Zoe Wees’ Control to No.3, Inhaler’s When It Breaks rises to No.4 and Arlo Park’s Green Eyes moves to No.5.
Debuting on the chart this week is KUU feat. Alex Metric with How Could I Ever (No.9), Mathea with Wollt Dir Nur Sagen (No.10), Goldband with Dit Is Voor Jou (No.13) and Nublu feat. Mikael Gabriel with Universum (No.20).
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|7
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|2
|3
|17
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|3
|2
|28
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|4
|6
|4
|Inhaler
|When It Breaks
|IE
|5
|8
|4
|Arlo Parks
|Green Eyes
|GB
|6
|4
|12
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|7
|9
|32
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|8
|36
|111
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB
|9
|0
|1
|KUU feat. Alex Metric
|How Could I Ever
|GB
|10
|0
|19
|Mathea
|Wollt dir nur sagen
|AT
|11
|7
|5
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|12
|14
|4
|Albertine Sarges
|Free Today
|DE
|13
|0
|1
|Goldband
|Dit Is Voor Jou
|NL
|14
|5
|9
|NewDad
|Blue
|IE
|15
|19
|7
|Octavian feat. Skepta
|Papi Chulo
|GB
|16
|13
|8
|Sault
|Free
|GB
|17
|20
|42
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|18
|18
|14
|Mickey
|Wrap It Up
|AT
|19
|12
|7
|Sinead O Brien
|Most Modern Painting
|IE
|20
|0
|1
|Nublu feat. Mikael Gabriel
|Universum
|EE
Photo: Vic Lentaigne