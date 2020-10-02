Romy's debut single hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

Stepping aside from The xx, this week Romy has released her debut solo single and it’s already hit the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20. Charting at No.9, Lifetime was created in lockdown and yearns for family and friend reunions against thumping electro-pop production.
Elsewhere, Nea’s Some Say (No.1), Zoe Wees’ Control (No.2) and Arlo Parks’ Hurt (No.3) remain non-movers. Daði Freyr's Think About Things soars to No.4, while S1mba’s Rover drops to No.5.
Reigning champion on the chart, Nea, has debuted with a brand new track feat. Nio Garcia on Diablo arriving at No.14. Could this track see Nea score two songs in the Top 5 next week?
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|52
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|2
|2
|22
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|3
|3
|6
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|4
|7
|31
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|5
|4
|24
|S1mba
|Rover
|GB
|6
|10
|11
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|7
|9
|17
|Niko B
|Who's That What's That
|GB
|8
|19
|4
|Ytram feat. Elderbrook
|Fire
|NL
|9
|0
|1
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|10
|15
|8
|Mickey
|Wrap It Up
|AT
|11
|8
|26
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|12
|5
|10
|Nathan Dawe feat. KSI
|Lighter
|GB
|13
|6
|25
|220 Kid feat. Gracey
|Donâ€™t Need Love
|GB
|14
|0
|1
|Nea feat. Nio Garcia
|Diablo
|SE
|15
|13
|13
|Elenoir
|Wrong Party
|IT
|16
|24
|5
|Becky & The Birds
|Pass Me By
|SE
|17
|12
|6
|Goldband
|Ja Ja Nee Nee
|NL
|18
|22
|11
|Goldkimono
|To Tomorrow
|NL
|19
|11
|36
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|20
|55
|2
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Amigo
|BE
Photo: Vic Lentaigne