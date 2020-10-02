Romy's debut single hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

Stepping aside from The xx, this week Romy has released her debut solo single and it’s already hit the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20. Charting at No.9, Lifetime was created in lockdown and yearns for family and friend reunions against thumping electro-pop production.

Elsewhere, Nea’s Some Say (No.1), Zoe Wees’ Control (No.2) and Arlo Parks’ Hurt (No.3) remain non-movers. Daði Freyr's Think About Things soars to No.4, while S1mba’s Rover drops to No.5.

Reigning champion on the chart, Nea, has debuted with a brand new track feat. Nio Garcia on Diablo arriving at No.14. Could this track see Nea score two songs in the Top 5 next week?

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 52 Nea Some Say SE 2 2 22 Zoe Wees Control DE 3 3 6 Arlo Parks Hurt GB 4 7 31 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS 5 4 24 S1mba Rover GB 6 10 11 HVME Goosebumps ES 7 9 17 Niko B Who's That What's That GB 8 19 4 Ytram feat. Elderbrook Fire NL 9 0 1 Romy Lifetime GB 10 15 8 Mickey Wrap It Up AT 11 8 26 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB 12 5 10 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB 13 6 25 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB 14 0 1 Nea feat. Nio Garcia Diablo SE 15 13 13 Elenoir Wrong Party IT 16 24 5 Becky & The Birds Pass Me By SE 17 12 6 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL 18 22 11 Goldkimono To Tomorrow NL 19 11 36 Victor Leksell Svag SE 20 55 2 Lous & The Yakuza Amigo BE

Photo: Vic Lentaigne