Romy scores a perfect 10 in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Romy Madley-Croft has reached a new milestone in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart for her debut solo single Lifetime.

No.1 in it's 10th week on the list, the track was boosted this week by the release of a selection of remixes. The song leads an unchanged Top 5, ahead of Zoe Wees' Control, HVME's Goosebumps, Shane Codd's Get Out Of My Head and Arlo Parks' Green Eyes.

Parks' track Caroline shoots 30-7 this week, while her Hurt single is at No.16. Nathan Dawe's No Time For Tears (feat. Little Mix) is the week's only new entry.

The Top Top is below, click here for the Top 100.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 10 Romy Lifetime GB 2 2 31 Zoe Wees Control DE 3 3 20 HVME Goosebumps ES 4 4 10 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE 5 5 7 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB 6 20 7 Inhaler When It Breaks IE 7 30 2 Arlo Parks Caroline GB 8 9 11 Sault Free GB 9 6 4 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO 10 8 8 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB 11 7 4 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB 12 29 11 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE 13 11 45 Victor Leksell Svag SE 14 31 10 Alfie Templeman Forever Isn't Long Enough GB 15 17 12 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU 16 12 15 Arlo Parks Hurt GB 17 21 6 Lune gebe auf. DE 18 0 1 Nathan Dawe feat. Little Mix No Time For Tears GB 19 18 12 Jack Curley I'm Here For You GB 20 24 4 Nublu feat. Mikael Gabriel Universum EE

PHOTO: Vic Lentaigne