Romy scores a perfect 10 in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Romy Madley-Croft has reached a new milestone in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart for her debut solo single Lifetime.
No.1 in it's 10th week on the list, the track was boosted this week by the release of a selection of remixes. The song leads an unchanged Top 5, ahead of Zoe Wees' Control, HVME's Goosebumps, Shane Codd's Get Out Of My Head and Arlo Parks' Green Eyes.
Parks' track Caroline shoots 30-7 this week, while her Hurt single is at No.16. Nathan Dawe's No Time For Tears (feat. Little Mix) is the week's only new entry.
The Top Top is below, click here for the Top 100.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|10
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|2
|2
|31
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|3
|3
|20
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|4
|4
|10
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|5
|5
|7
|Arlo Parks
|Green Eyes
|GB
|6
|20
|7
|Inhaler
|When It Breaks
|IE
|7
|30
|2
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|8
|9
|11
|Sault
|Free
|GB
|9
|6
|4
|Lokoy feat. Safario
|Both Eyes
|NO
|10
|8
|8
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|11
|7
|4
|KUU feat. Alex Metric
|How Could I Ever
|GB
|12
|29
|11
|Oliver Malcolm
|The Machine
|SE
|13
|11
|45
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|14
|31
|10
|Alfie Templeman
|Forever Isn't Long Enough
|GB
|15
|17
|12
|OIEE feat. Neon
|Drown
|HU
|16
|12
|15
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|17
|21
|6
|Lune
|gebe auf.
|DE
|18
|0
|1
|Nathan Dawe feat. Little Mix
|No Time For Tears
|GB
|19
|18
|12
|Jack Curley
|I'm Here For You
|GB
|20
|24
|4
|Nublu feat. Mikael Gabriel
|Universum
|EE
PHOTO: Vic Lentaigne