Romy shakes up the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

For weeks now the Top 2 positions on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart have been held consecutively by Nea’s Some Say at No.1 and Zoe Wees’ Control at No.2 (now No.3). But, it seems The xx’s Romy is heading for the future top spot.

The singer’s solo track Lifetime debuted three weeks ago at No.9 and has been climbing ever since. Now reaching No.2, could this be the track to knock Nea off the top spot?

Elsewhere in the chart, Arlo Parks stays at No.4 with Hurt and HVME rises to No.5 with Goosebumps.

Debuting this week is Sault with I Just Want To Dance at No.11, and Octavian feat. Saint Jhn with Famous at No.15.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 54 Nea Some Say SE 2 3 3 Romy Lifetime GB 3 2 24 Zoe Wees Control DE 4 4 8 Arlo Parks Hurt GB 5 6 13 HVME Goosebumps ES 6 7 28 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB 7 19 4 Sault Free GB 8 5 6 Bow Anderson Island GB 9 21 5 NewDad Blue IE 10 17 8 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL 11 0 1 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB 12 12 26 S1mba Rover GB 13 86 3 Nea feat. Nio Garcia Diablo SE 14 42 20 Inhaler Falling In IE 15 0 6 Octavian feat. Saint Jhn Famous GB 16 20 38 Victor Leksell Svag SE 17 9 12 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB 18 10 19 Niko B Who's That What's That GB 19 13 15 Elenoir Wrong Party IT 20 35 10 Mickey Wrap It Up AT

Photo: Vic Lentaigne