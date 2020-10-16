Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Romy shakes up the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

October 16th 2020 at 12:00PM
Romy shakes up the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

For weeks now the Top 2 positions on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart have been held consecutively by Nea’s Some Say at No.1 and Zoe Wees’ Control at No.2 (now No.3). But, it seems The xx’s Romy is heading for the future top spot.

The singer’s solo track Lifetime debuted three weeks ago at No.9 and has been climbing ever since. Now reaching No.2, could this be the track to knock Nea off the top spot?

Elsewhere in the chart, Arlo Parks stays at No.4 with Hurt and HVME rises to No.5 with Goosebumps.

Debuting this week is Sault with I Just Want To Dance at No.11, and Octavian feat. Saint Jhn with Famous at No.15.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 54 Nea Some Say SE
2 3 3 Romy Lifetime GB
3 2 24 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 4 8 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
5 6 13 HVME Goosebumps ES
6 7 28 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
7 19 4 Sault Free GB
8 5 6 Bow Anderson Island GB
9 21 5 NewDad Blue IE
10 17 8 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
11 0 1 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
12 12 26 S1mba Rover GB
13 86 3 Nea feat. Nio Garcia Diablo SE
14 42 20 Inhaler Falling In IE
15 0 6 Octavian feat. Saint Jhn Famous GB
16 20 38 Victor Leksell Svag SE
17 9 12 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
18 10 19 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
19 13 15 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
20 35 10 Mickey Wrap It Up AT

Photo: Vic Lentaigne

 

author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020