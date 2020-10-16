Romy shakes up the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

For weeks now the Top 2 positions on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart have been held consecutively by Nea’s Some Say at No.1 and Zoe Wees’ Control at No.2 (now No.3). But, it seems The xx’s Romy is heading for the future top spot.
The singer’s solo track Lifetime debuted three weeks ago at No.9 and has been climbing ever since. Now reaching No.2, could this be the track to knock Nea off the top spot?
Elsewhere in the chart, Arlo Parks stays at No.4 with Hurt and HVME rises to No.5 with Goosebumps.
Debuting this week is Sault with I Just Want To Dance at No.11, and Octavian feat. Saint Jhn with Famous at No.15.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|54
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|2
|3
|3
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|3
|2
|24
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|4
|4
|8
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|5
|6
|13
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|6
|7
|28
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|7
|19
|4
|Sault
|Free
|GB
|8
|5
|6
|Bow Anderson
|Island
|GB
|9
|21
|5
|NewDad
|Blue
|IE
|10
|17
|8
|Goldband
|Ja Ja Nee Nee
|NL
|11
|0
|1
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|12
|12
|26
|S1mba
|Rover
|GB
|13
|86
|3
|Nea feat. Nio Garcia
|Diablo
|SE
|14
|42
|20
|Inhaler
|Falling In
|IE
|15
|0
|6
|Octavian feat. Saint Jhn
|Famous
|GB
|16
|20
|38
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|17
|9
|12
|Nathan Dawe feat. KSI
|Lighter
|GB
|18
|10
|19
|Niko B
|Who's That What's That
|GB
|19
|13
|15
|Elenoir
|Wrong Party
|IT
|20
|35
|10
|Mickey
|Wrap It Up
|AT
Photo: Vic Lentaigne