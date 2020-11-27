Romy stays on top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Romy leads a familiar Top 3 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, as The xx member’s debut single Lifetime continues to fly.

Now in its ninth week on the chart, Lifetime is in top spot ahead of Zoe Wees’ Control and HVME’s Goosebumps, which swap places. Shane Codd rises 5-4 with Get Out My Head, with Arlo Parks going in the other direction with Green Eyes.

Elsewhere, the week’s biggest mover is Niko B’s Who’s That What’s That, which shoots 38-13 after 25 weeks on the list. Merol’s Knaldrang is a new entry at No.15.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry 1 1 9 Romy Lifetime GB 2 3 30 Zoe Wees Control DE 3 2 19 HVME Goosebumps ES 4 5 9 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE 5 4 6 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB 6 10 3 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO 7 9 3 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB 8 8 7 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB 9 13 10 Sault Free GB 10 16 9 Octavian feat. Skepta Papi Chulo GB 11 14 44 Victor Leksell Svag SE 12 11 14 Arlo Parks Hurt GB 13 38 25 Niko B Who's That What's That GB 14 12 34 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB 15 0 1 Merol Knaldrang NL 16 18 3 Monet192 feat. Takt32 Sorry Not Sorry CH 17 26 11 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU 18 17 11 Jack Curley I'm Here For You GB 19 7 6 Albertine Sarges Free Today DE 20 6 6 Inhaler When It Breaks IE

PHOTO: Vic Lentaigne