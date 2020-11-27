Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Romy stays on top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

November 27th 2020 at 12:00PM
Romy stays on top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Romy leads a familiar Top 3 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, as The xx member’s debut single Lifetime continues to fly. 

Now in its ninth week on the chart, Lifetime is in top spot ahead of Zoe Wees’ Control and HVME’s Goosebumps, which swap places. Shane Codd rises 5-4 with Get Out My Head, with Arlo Parks going in the other direction with Green Eyes.

Elsewhere, the week’s biggest mover is Niko B’s Who’s That What’s That, which shoots 38-13 after 25 weeks on the list. Merol’s Knaldrang is a new entry at No.15.

You can view the Top 100 here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 9 Romy Lifetime GB
2 3 30 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 2 19 HVME Goosebumps ES
4 5 9 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
5 4 6 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
6 10 3 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
7 9 3 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
8 8 7 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
9 13 10 Sault Free GB
10 16 9 Octavian feat. Skepta Papi Chulo GB
11 14 44 Victor Leksell Svag SE
12 11 14 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
13 38 25 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
14 12 34 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
15 0 1 Merol Knaldrang NL
16 18 3 Monet192 feat. Takt32 Sorry Not Sorry CH
17 26 11 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU
18 17 11 Jack Curley I'm Here For You GB
19 7 6 Albertine Sarges Free Today DE
20 6 6 Inhaler When It Breaks IE

 

PHOTO: Vic Lentaigne

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020