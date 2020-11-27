Romy stays on top in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Romy leads a familiar Top 3 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, as The xx member’s debut single Lifetime continues to fly.
Now in its ninth week on the chart, Lifetime is in top spot ahead of Zoe Wees’ Control and HVME’s Goosebumps, which swap places. Shane Codd rises 5-4 with Get Out My Head, with Arlo Parks going in the other direction with Green Eyes.
Elsewhere, the week’s biggest mover is Niko B’s Who’s That What’s That, which shoots 38-13 after 25 weeks on the list. Merol’s Knaldrang is a new entry at No.15.
You can view the Top 100 here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|9
|Romy
|Lifetime
|GB
|2
|3
|30
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|3
|2
|19
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|4
|5
|9
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|5
|4
|6
|Arlo Parks
|Green Eyes
|GB
|6
|10
|3
|Lokoy feat. Safario
|Both Eyes
|NO
|7
|9
|3
|KUU feat. Alex Metric
|How Could I Ever
|GB
|8
|8
|7
|Sault
|I Just Want To Dance
|GB
|9
|13
|10
|Sault
|Free
|GB
|10
|16
|9
|Octavian feat. Skepta
|Papi Chulo
|GB
|11
|14
|44
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|12
|11
|14
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|13
|38
|25
|Niko B
|Who's That What's That
|GB
|14
|12
|34
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|15
|0
|1
|Merol
|Knaldrang
|NL
|16
|18
|3
|Monet192 feat. Takt32
|Sorry Not Sorry
|CH
|17
|26
|11
|OIEE feat. Neon
|Drown
|HU
|18
|17
|11
|Jack Curley
|I'm Here For You
|GB
|19
|7
|6
|Albertine Sarges
|Free Today
|DE
|20
|6
|6
|Inhaler
|When It Breaks
|IE
PHOTO: Vic Lentaigne