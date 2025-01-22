Your site will load in 16 seconds
Rosé and Bruno Mars could be securing No.1 with Apt

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jan 22nd 2025 at 6:00PM

Rosé and Bruno Mars are back at the top of the singles chart and could be hitting No.1 by the end of the week with Apt, which has racked up 29,691 sales so far this week. 

Lola Young’s Messy is sitting in second place with 28,596 sales, whilst Gracie Abram’s That’s So True is following behind in third place with 26,964 sales. Chrystal’s The Days (19,251 sales) and Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song (18,761 sales) round off the Top ...

