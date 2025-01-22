Rosé and Bruno Mars are back at the top of the singles chart and could be hitting No.1 by the end of the week with Apt, which has racked up 29,691 sales so far this week.

Lola Young’s Messy is sitting in second place with 28,596 sales, whilst Gracie Abram’s That’s So True is following behind in third place with 26,964 sales. Chrystal’s The Days (19,251 sales) and Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song (18,761 sales) round off the Top ...