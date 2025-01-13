After multiple weeks inside the UK Top 10 with a peak of No.2 to date, Rosé & Bruno Mars could be on the way to securing first place in the singles chart this week, overtaking long-running chart topper Gracie Abrams. Whilst Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Apt has 16,610 sales in the lead, Abrams' That's So True currently sits at 16,045 sales.

In third place, Lola Young’s Messy has 15,444 sales, whilst Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song (10,395 sales) and Chrystal’s ...