Royal Blood lead the way in the albums chart with Back To The Water Below, which has accumulated 15,716 sales so far this week. The record has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 13,741 units, whilst streams account for 1,183 units and downloads account for 792.

Meanwhile, The 1975’s self-titled album (4,939 sales) holds second place, whilst Slowdive’s Everything Is Alive (4,904 sales), Travis Scott’s Utopia (4,161 sales) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (4,052 ...