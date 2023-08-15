RSD Unsigned talent contest returns in partnership with Key Production Group

Record Store Day’s RSD Unsigned competition is returning in partnership with Breed Media, a Key Production Group company.

The nationwide contest is an opportunity for one unsigned artist to have their music pressed onto 500 vinyl records using bio-vinyl, a sustainable vinyl compound.

In addition, the winner will be invited to a mastering session at Abbey Road Studios, supported by RSD official partner Bowers and Wilkins.

Launching today (August 15), RSD Unsigned will invite emerging musicians to showcase their music by submitting a two-minute sample of their original work to TikTok or YouTube using the #RSDUnsigned hashtag. The submission needs to be finalised by October 16.

A panel of music industry experts have also been assembled to judge the competition:

• Dan Smith – Bastille

• Eva Davies – Artist and label manager, Come Play with Me

• Karen Emanuel – CEO, Key Production Group

• Martin Black – Spinning Discs

• Nadia Khan – Women In CTRL Founder

"This collaboration between Record Store Day and Breed Media is a testament to our commitment to supporting independent artists and recognising the important role they play in their communities," said Alan Jordan of Reflex Records in Newcastle and the Record Store Day board. "RSD Unsigned aims to celebrate the diversity and innovation in new music and shine a light on the role record shops all around the country play in supporting new and breaking talent.”

The winning artist will be given the chance to perform in front of executives at Key Production Group’s 33 1/3 birthday party in November.

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production Group, said: “Since its inception in 1990, the Key Production Group has always championed independent artists. I’m delighted for Breed Media to be partnering with RSD to give an amazing opportunity to an unsigned act.”

The RSD Unsigned competition has supported four previous winners: Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie, Heavy Rapids and Barbudo. They have accrued success with mainstream radio play, UK-wide tours and festival appearances.

Aspiring artists can submit entries here.