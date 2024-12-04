RSDUnsigned competition winner revealed

Record Store Day and Breed Media have revealed that 4 The Brotherhood is the winner of this year’s #RSDUnsigned competition.

The London-based artist recently secured Next Gen Fund support from Youth Music.

As well as collaborating with Filipino-American artist Ez Mil, 4 The Brotherhood’s music has featured on ITV’s Love Island.

“I always joked that if my music was ever put on vinyl, I knew I’d made it,” said the multi-instrumentalist. “Now here I am as the first Filipino-Jamaican RSDU competition winner…what an achievement, truly a dream come true!”

4 The Brotherhood will now have their music pressed onto 500 vinyl records.

Nina Nesbitt, who featured on this year’s judging panel, said: “Such great energy! Fresh and different from anything else now but also love the nostalgic feel to it.”

#RSDUnsigned is the nationwide contest that gives talented unsigned and DIY artists the opportunity to win their music pressed onto vinyl. Previous winners have included Amy Fitz Doyley, Currls, Sister Cookie and Heavy Rapids.

This year the winning artist has been invited to experience a mastering session at a leading recording studios, courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins.

Alongside this, 4 The Brotherhood has won an eight-week talent development programme for artists with Charmfactory and will be part of the line-up for Truck Festival 2025.

The judging panel was:

• Nina Nesbitt - recording artist

• Karen Emanuel – founder & CEO, Key Production Group

• Julie Weir - Music for Nations director, Sony Music

• Gary Smith - founder of Truck Festival and Truck Records

Gary Smith said: “Really like the energy and live footage - could see them going down very well at Truck Festival.”

Karen Emanuel: “I really loved this entry. Loads of energy and enthusiasm that really stood out in a very competitive year of entries. A deserving winner!”

Julie Weir added: ‘’Interesting melting pot of influences - Slaves meets Dave Hynes/Bloc Party - ace vibe and energy - and momentum already there...”