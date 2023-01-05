Run to the tills: Iron Maiden partner with Royal Mail for special stamps

Royal Mail have today revealed images of 12 new special stamps celebrating the legacy of British heavy metal titans Iron Maiden.

The main stamp set celebrates Iron Maiden’s live performances, featuring a selection of photos from their world-wide tours from the 1980s until 2018, both internationally and at home.

A further four stamps pay homage to the band’s mascot Eddie, with his own miniature sheet. The stamps show four classic Eddie artworks, including Eddie as a samurai warrior from the recent Senjutsu album. Released in 2021, Maiden’s latest studio LP opened with first week sales of 44,473 (including 39,032 physical copies).

Royal Mail collaborated closely with the band members and Phantom Music Management Ltd on the stamp issue.

Speaking about the new stamp line, Iron Maiden founder member and bassist, Steve Harris said: “We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! - when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time. They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”

Iron Maiden manager, Rod Smallwood added: “As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way. We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows - which I think these stamps really capture well. It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it’s incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too.”

The stamp partnership is the latest in Maiden’s burgeoning merch and licensing empire which includes The Trooper beer, Hellcat lager, video games and a comic series.

David Gold, Director of External Public Affairs & Policy, Royal Mail, said: “Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more. With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks. We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do.”

The stamps are available to pre-order from today (January 5) at www.royalmail.com/ironmaiden and by phone on 03457 641 641. The stamps go on general sale from 12 January 2023 with a Presentation Pack containing all 12 stamps priced at £17.70.

