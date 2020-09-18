Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

S1mba and KSI collab debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

September 18th 2020 at 12:00PM
S1mba and KSI collab debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

S1mba is no stranger to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart having peaking at No.2 with his smash hit Rover. Now he’s back with a brand new collaboration, teaming up with YouTube star KSI on Loose. Debuting at No.16, this is a track to watch, as KSI’s previous collab with Nathan Dawe, Lighter, peaked at No.5.

The top positions remain static as Nea’s Some Say stays at No.1 and Zoe Wees’ Control holds No.2. El Profesor moves a huge 29 places with Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) arriving at No.3, Arlo Parks’ Hurt drops to No.4 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things climbs back up to No.5.

Moving 55-20, Emma Steinbakken is the biggest mover this week with Dance in her 10th week in the chart. OIEE has also debuted in the Top 20 today with new track Drown feat Neon.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 50 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 20 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 32 124 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
4 3 4 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
5 10 29 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
6 6 8 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
7 4 22 S1mba Rover GB
8 12 15 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
9 7 23 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
10 15 34 Victor Leksell Svag SE
11 20 9 Goldkimono To Tomorrow NL
12 11 11 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
13 8 4 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
14 17 6 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
15 18 19 Aluna Body Pump GB
16 0 1 S1mba feat. KSI Loose GB
17 0 1 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU
18 13 2 Ytram feat. Elderbrook Fire NL
19 9 11 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
20 55 10 Emma Steinbakken Dance NO
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020