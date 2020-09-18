S1mba and KSI collab debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

S1mba is no stranger to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart having peaking at No.2 with his smash hit Rover. Now he’s back with a brand new collaboration, teaming up with YouTube star KSI on Loose. Debuting at No.16, this is a track to watch, as KSI’s previous collab with Nathan Dawe, Lighter, peaked at No.5.
The top positions remain static as Nea’s Some Say stays at No.1 and Zoe Wees’ Control holds No.2. El Profesor moves a huge 29 places with Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) arriving at No.3, Arlo Parks’ Hurt drops to No.4 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things climbs back up to No.5.
Moving 55-20, Emma Steinbakken is the biggest mover this week with Dance in her 10th week in the chart. OIEE has also debuted in the Top 20 today with new track Drown feat Neon.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|50
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|2
|2
|20
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|3
|32
|124
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|4
|3
|4
|Arlo Parks
|Hurt
|GB
|5
|10
|29
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|6
|6
|8
|Nathan Dawe feat. KSI
|Lighter
|GB
|7
|4
|22
|S1mba
|Rover
|GB
|8
|12
|15
|Niko B
|Who's That What's That
|GB
|9
|7
|23
|220 Kid feat. Gracey
|Donâ€™t Need Love
|GB
|10
|15
|34
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|11
|20
|9
|Goldkimono
|To Tomorrow
|NL
|12
|11
|11
|Elenoir
|Wrong Party
|IT
|13
|8
|4
|Goldband
|Ja Ja Nee Nee
|NL
|14
|17
|6
|Mickey
|Wrap It Up
|AT
|15
|18
|19
|Aluna
|Body Pump
|GB
|16
|0
|1
|S1mba feat. KSI
|Loose
|GB
|17
|0
|1
|OIEE feat. Neon
|Drown
|HU
|18
|13
|2
|Ytram feat. Elderbrook
|Fire
|NL
|19
|9
|11
|Alfie Templeman
|Obvious Guy
|GB
|20
|55
|10
|Emma Steinbakken
|Dance
|NO