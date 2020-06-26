Your site will load in 16 seconds
S1mba climbs to the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

June 26th 2020 at 12:00PM
S1mba bags a spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5 this week with hit single Rover. The British rapper has been in the chart for 10 consecutive weeks, and moves position from 6-4.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nea holds onto her No.1 spot for her sixth consecutive week with Some Say, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things climbs to No.2, Zoe Wees Control remains at No.3 and Kim Petras moves 13-5 with Malibu.

Monet192 debuts in the chart with track SoSo (feat. Dardan) hitting at No.20, and Tom Gregory has made a shock disappearance from the Top 20 after a successful run with Fingertips and Small Steps (both in the chart for over 20 weeks). Keep your eyes peeled next Friday to see if Gregory can make a return.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 38 Nea Some Say SE
2 4 17 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
3 3 8 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 6 10 S1mba Rover GB
5 13 7 Kim Petras Malibu DE
6 5 22 Victor Leksell Svag SE
7 30 16 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
8 7 22 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
9 8 12 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
10 10 6 Inhaler Falling In IE
11 16 22 Ilira Royalty DE
12 12 10 Declan J Donovan Fighting With Myself GB
13 14 112 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
14 11 16 Millie Turner Jungle GB
15 24 130 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
16 23 15 Anna Bando IT
17 25 14 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
18 15 12 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
19 19 3 Apache 207 Boot DE
20 0 1 Monet192 feat. Dardan SoSo CH

 

 

