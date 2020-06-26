S1mba climbs to the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

S1mba bags a spot in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5 this week with hit single Rover. The British rapper has been in the chart for 10 consecutive weeks, and moves position from 6-4.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nea holds onto her No.1 spot for her sixth consecutive week with Some Say, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things climbs to No.2, Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.3 and Kim Petras moves 13-5 with Malibu.

Monet192 debuts in the chart with track SoSo (feat. Dardan) hitting at No.20, and Tom Gregory has made a shock disappearance from the Top 20 after a successful run with Fingertips and Small Steps (both in the chart for over 20 weeks). Keep your eyes peeled next Friday to see if Gregory can make a return.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.