Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

S1mba & KSI charge towards Top 10 with Loose

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Sep 16th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and S1mba is looking to follow his viral hit Rover with another in the shape of Loose, which features KSI.

With 14,915 sales so far, the single is new in at No.13 and is pushing the Top 10. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP (37,621 sales) is still leading the pack, followed by 24KGoldn’s Mood (35,761 sales), Headie One’s Ain’t It Different (26,404 sales), Nathan Dawe’s Lighter (24,168 sales) and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020