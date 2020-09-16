The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and S1mba is looking to follow his viral hit Rover with another in the shape of Loose, which features KSI.
With 14,915 sales so far, the single is new in at No.13 and is pushing the Top 10. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP (37,621 sales) is still leading the pack, followed by 24KGoldn’s Mood (35,761 sales), Headie One’s Ain’t It Different (26,404 sales), Nathan Dawe’s Lighter (24,168 sales) and ...
