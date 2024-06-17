Sabrina Carpenter occupies the top two positions in the singles chart and could be in line for second UK No.1 in quick succession.

Espresso topped the list earlier this year and has spent a total of five frames at No.1, but now its follow-up is gathering steam. Please Please Please has 28,269 sales, with Espresso on 23,940. Last week’s No.1, Houdini by Eminem, has 22,627 sales in third spot, with Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) at No.4 on 18,091 and ...